Storm chances tomorrow, heat to end week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday night temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the night from a system to our west.

Monday, the chance of showers and storms is possible with the best chance for areas west of the Fox Cities. Highs temperatures will be in the mid 80s once again.

On Tuesday, there maybe a lingering shower or storm. Besides that, almost all of us stay dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

The middle to end of the week temperatures will continue to climb. By the end of the week, temperatures will near 90 in many spots for Fourth of July weekend. Mostly sunny skies for these days as well.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dock Spiders carry high hopes in return to play"

Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah prepare for shortened season amid pandemic"

Inside the KBO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Inside the KBO"

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"
More Weather