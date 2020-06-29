Storm chances tomorrow, heat to end week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday night temperatures will drop into the low to mid 60s. Clouds will increase throughout the night from a system to our west.

Monday, the chance of showers and storms is possible with the best chance for areas west of the Fox Cities. Highs temperatures will be in the mid 80s once again.

On Tuesday, there maybe a lingering shower or storm. Besides that, almost all of us stay dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.

The middle to end of the week temperatures will continue to climb. By the end of the week, temperatures will near 90 in many spots for Fourth of July weekend. Mostly sunny skies for these days as well.

