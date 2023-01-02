The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds, clouds, clouds — That’s what we get Monday. Overall, not a bad day through with light winds and mild temperatures with highs in the middle 30s.

Warm front lifting into Wisconsin tonight will bring a chance for mixed precipitation. This could be snow, sleet or freezing rain so slippery conditions may arrive after midnight in some locations. The low is 29 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring a chance for rain and sleet in most of the area, while wet snow and a wintry mix be across the north. The high will be somewhere in the mid and upper 30s, creating more liquid precipitation instead of snow.