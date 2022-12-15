Weather forecast for Northeast Wisconsin from Storm Team 5…

Tonight will be mostly cloudy in the evening, then we’ll have a chance for additional snow showers to develop overnight. Accumulations will stay around an inch or less. The low is 28 degrees.

Friday may also have pockets of light snow showers around. The high is 31 degrees.

The upcoming weekend will overall be a quiet stretch with highs falling into the 20s.

Get ready for dangerously cold period of weather set to arrive midweek of next week!

Winter is certainly here now!