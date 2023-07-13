Clouds stick around this evening with the sun peaking out at times. Temperatures drop into the mid 60s overnight with cloudy conditions for much of the night. A line of showers and storms moves through the area around 4am.

After the showers pass, sunshine galore for much of the day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Humidity builds at some points throughout the day tomorrow, mainly when our second round of storms builds in around sunset. Breezy day expected tomorrow as a SW wind around 10-15mph gusting to 25mph at times will be in full force. Overnight cloudy conditions return with temperatures back in the mid 60s.

Saturday and Sunday sees 80s once again, but a higher chance of rain on Saturday then Sunday. PM Thunderstorms are possible Saturday where as a passing sprinkle is possible on Sunday.