Storms end Monday night, June heat moving in

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will move through this evening before exiting the area around midnight. Once the rain ends we should see some clearing skies. There could be patchy areas of fog by early Tuesday. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday: After some early morning fog skies will be partly cloudy through the afternoon. Look for highs to be well into the 70s away from the water.

There’s a small chance for a rain shower Wednesday and again on Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s. We’ll really start to warm up by Friday and the heat will continue right into next week. Humidity levels will steadily increase through the weekend.