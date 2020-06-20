Storms exit before Father’s Day

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Saturday night showers and storms will wrap up early. Lows will drop into the highs 50s and low 60s.

For Father’s Day, temperatures will near 80 in many spots with partly cloudy skies.

Monday scattered storms return with highs in the mid 70s. Then, Tuesday we clear up with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Afternoon storm potential Wednesday before the end of the week clears out with sunny skies.

