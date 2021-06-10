Storms for some tonight and Friday, lower humidity this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Rain chances will favor northern areas tonight with a partly cloudy sky for the rest of the area. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s away from the water. Winds will be light out of the south.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon. It will be warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Highs will be cooler near the water with an easterly wind at 5-15 mph.

A spotty shower early Saturday will give way to clearing skies and dropping humidity levels by the afternoon. It’ll be warm through the weekend, but humidity levels will be more comfortable on Sunday. Much of the area is in desperate need for rain, unfortunately the forecast is looking dry through the middle of next week.