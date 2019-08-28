Storms move through Thursday afternoon

After a cool and cloudy Wednesday skies will continue to clear tonight as winds begin to subside and lows cool into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday morning before a cold front approaches from the northwest. As the front moves through scattered showers and storms will be possible during the early to mid afternoon hours. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail. Highs will be warmer in the upper 70 to lower 80s.

Sunny skies will return by Friday with highs in the upper 70s and the dry weather is anticipated to hold for many of us through the holiday weekend.