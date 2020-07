(WFRV) – Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 5 AM on Sunday.

Strong storms are expected to move into Northeast Wisconsin overnight Saturday and into Sunday.

A line of storms will arrive in the Northwoods around midnight. Some of these storms could turn severe.

This line of storms resulted in tornado warnings in Minnesota earlier in the evening on Saturday.

Be sure to stick with Storm Team 5 on-air and online for updates on the system.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store