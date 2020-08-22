Storms north wrap up early tonight

Showers and storms this evening wrap up early tonight. Low temperatures drop into the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Stray storms are possible to close the weekend on Sunday. However, the majority of northeast Wisconsin does remain dry. Temperatures once again above average in the low 80s.

Dew points remain uncomfortable to start the work week. Mostly sunny skies return to the region on Monday with temperatures into the upper 80s. Next shot of rain comes on Tuesday night before temperatures get close to 90 on Wednesday.

Relief from the heat looks to arrive for next weekend.

