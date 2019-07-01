Storms possible again Monday

From Storm Team 5…

More rain possible today, but not all day long. You can expect warm and muggy weather with plenty of clouds for Monday. Rain chances will be rather isolated at first, then become more scattered for the second half of the day, especially this evening. High temperatures will be around 83 degrees.

Tonight, expect a scattering of showers and thunderstorms, humid air, and a low temperature of 68 degrees.

More showers and storms are expected through the day Tuesday. It stays sticky with high humidity and a high of 80.

Wednesday is a dry day! Partly sunny skies can be expected, and we’ll bump those temperatures back up to 85.

For the 4th of July on Thursday, most of the day will be completely dry with a mix of sun and clouds. It’s later in the afternoon and evening when the rain chances increase, but it’s looking like that chance should fade away at night. High temperatures will be around 85 degrees.

Friday, scattered showers and storms come about once again. Temperatures in the afternoon increase to 82.

A cold front bring a chance for rain on Saturday morning, then there should be some clearing for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be a bit cooler behind that front with a high of 77 degrees.

Mostly sunny on Sunday. A high will top out at 78 degrees.