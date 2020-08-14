Storms possible tomorrow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Enjoy the mostly clear conditions tonight! Low temperatures drop into the mid 60s while it remains slightly humid outside.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Showers and storms will approach northeast Wisconsin from a cold front to the west. The main threat of rain will be from the mid morning to the early afternoon on Saturday. The overall severe threat is low and storms should wrap for any Saturday night plans. High temperatures for the day will reach the upper 70s.

Behind that cold front, breezy conditions should be expected on Sunday. High temperatures near 80 with mostly sunny skies.

Early parts of next week will remain slightly below average in terms of temperature. Sunshine lasts until Wednesday where our area could see a small chance of rain.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

More Weather