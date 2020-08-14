Storms possible tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Enjoy the mostly clear conditions tonight! Low temperatures drop into the mid 60s while it remains slightly humid outside.

Showers and storms will approach northeast Wisconsin from a cold front to the west. The main threat of rain will be from the mid morning to the early afternoon on Saturday. The overall severe threat is low and storms should wrap for any Saturday night plans. High temperatures for the day will reach the upper 70s.

Behind that cold front, breezy conditions should be expected on Sunday. High temperatures near 80 with mostly sunny skies.

Early parts of next week will remain slightly below average in terms of temperature. Sunshine lasts until Wednesday where our area could see a small chance of rain.

