Storms return Friday, warmer temperatures tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tuesday Night skies will remain clear with temperatures dropping the high 50s and lows 60s.

Clear skies will stick around for Wednesday. The high pressure system to the east will continue to funnel warmer temperatures to the region. Highs will reach the mid 80s with an onshore breeze limiting those at the lakeshore to highs in lows 70ss or high 60s.

Thursday continues the dry stretch with highs in the mid 80s and sunny skies.

Friday brings our next chance of rain in the afternoon. Dew points climb close to 70 with highs in the mid 80s.

This weekend, high temperatures hover near 80 with chances of storms throughout the timeframe.

