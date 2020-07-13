Storms return Tuesday, heat returns late in the week

Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few clouds will move in from the west tonight. There is a chance for a few rain showers well after midnight as a larger complex of thunderstorms weakens as they move eastward. Lows will generally be in the 60s.

A few showers will be possible Tuesday morning, but better rain chances will arrive during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms late in the day could produce heavy rain and some gusty winds. Highs on Tuesday will again be in the lower 80s. Showers will linger into Wednesday for a few locations with highs in the upper 70s.

We will dry out with sunshine returning Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be on the rise with highs in the mid to upper 80s as the humidity begins to return as well. Hot weather is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend. A spotty shower or storm is possible Saturday with partly sunny sky by Sunday.