Storms rumble through Monday night, then it turns warm and humid

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will become mostly cloudy as showers and storms move into the state. The best chance for rain across our area will be after midnight. Some showers are possible earlier south of Green Bay. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. Lows will be in the 50s north and 60s to the south.

Tuesday: Showers and storms early Tuesday will come to an end and lead to some clearing skies later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the north and middle 70s south. It’ll be a blustery day as well with winds switching out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Lots of sunshine returns for the middle of the week as highs go from the middle 70s on Wednesday to near 80 on Thursday. Friday will bring a chance for some showers and storms especially for the afternoon. The weekend then features more sun, but it also comes with warmer and muggier conditions with plenty of wind. Highs look to remain quite warm early next week.