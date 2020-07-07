Storms wrap up early tonight, slightly cooler temperatures this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Showers and storms will wrap up just after sunset. Tonight, patchy fog is possible with low temperatures dropping to near 70 degrees.

On Wednesday, hotter temperatures near 90 degrees return with the chance of a spotty lake breeze shower popping up in the afternoon.

Thursday, scattered storms are likely throughout the region. High temperatures will depend on when rain arrives to your community, but most areas reach 90 once again.

Heading into the weekend temperatures will cool slightly with the upper level ridge propagating west. Then the heat returns again to start the week!

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store