Storms wrapping up early tonight, cool temperatures on the way

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued until 7:45 PM in Fond Du Lac county. Law enforcement has reported areas of flooding on roadways in the city of Fond du Lac.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Brown, Manitowac and Calumet county until 8 PM. A Flood Advisory is also in effect until 8:45 pm for eastern Manitowoc and Kewaunee counties.

Wednesday Night showers will begin to wrap up before midnight. Lows will drop into the mid 50s.

Thursday will start out dry and sunny. Winds will gust to 25 mph out of the NW. In the afternoon most of us will stay dry, but some of us may see a stray shower.

Friday begins a dry stretch lasting through the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s.

The weekend will see overnight lows in the 40s with mostly clear skies during the day.

