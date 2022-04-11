The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: High pressure will keep skies mainly clear through the night with a light wind. Lows will cool into the 30s for most locations.

Tuesday: Sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds. A few showers will develop late in the day. It’ll be mild again with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s with a blustery southeast wind.

Scattered showers and storms will develop and move into northeast Wisconsin Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. We’ll be watching for a few stronger storms during this time as well. A cold front moving through on Wednesday will bring much colder air back into the state Thursday and Friday with gusty winds. A few flurries are possible both days as well. While the weekend looks dry, temperatures will be stuck well below average in the 40s.