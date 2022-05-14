The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a fantastic, sun-filled Saturday afternoon there will be a could stray thundershowers that could appear through the evening and night. The good news is dry air is in place, meaning the coverage of the showers will not bring every community rain AND severe weather is not expected.

Beside the rain chance tonight, the skies will be partly cloudy. Lows will go down into the 50s before Sunday.

A mix of sunshine and afternoon clouds for Sunday with a pretty nice day anticipated. The highs will be in the low to mid 70s, upper 60s by the lake. We’ll keep an eye on a weak disturbance later in the day that could bring a stray shower, especially for our southern communities.