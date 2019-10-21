Strong autumn storm continues Tuesday

A large and strong October storm system will continue to impact the WFRV viewing area tonight and again Tuesday with more rain and wind in the forecast.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7:00 PM for Door county. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory continues until 10:00 PM Monday for counties along Lake Michigan and the bay of Green Bay. Strong winds and high waves will crease localized flooding issues near the lakeshore. Some clearing skies are likely through the evening before more clouds arrive by early Tuesday morning. Look for lows to be in the 40s with south winds sustained at 10-20 mph.

Wind forecast for 12:00 AM Tuesday

Wind forecast for 8:00 AM Tuesday

Wind forecast for 8:00 PM Tuesday

The storm system will move across Wisconsin on Tuesday. As it does so it will bring more clouds and scattered rain showers to the area. Winds will turn out of the southwest and west sustained at 15-25 mph with higher gusts likely. This could lead to some flooding along western portions of Door county. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the upper 40s.

Winds will begin to subside by Wednesday with drier weather for majority of the area. There could be a spotty shower mainly south of Hwy. 10 with highs still in the 40s. Dry conditions will likely continue through the weekend.