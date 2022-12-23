The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are still in a Winter Storm Warning now until tomorrow morning. This is because of how strong the wind gusts are anticipated to be.

Gusts today will reach up to 40-50 mph. This will lead to widespread blowing/drifting snow, and will create whiteout/blizzard like conditions. Visibility will remain very reduced today, making it hard to see on the roads, and travel is likely impossible today.

The strong gusts will stay the primary factor in how cold it will feel. By tonight, temperatures are likely to feel like -10 to -20 degrees out, and could even plummet further to feel like -30 degrees by tomorrow morning.

Scattered snow showers linger throughout the day as well, as we sit on the back end of the system. Snow will wrap up by tonight, and we will sit mostly cloudy into the holiday weekend.