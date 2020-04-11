Strong late season storm brings heavy snow, rain, and strong winds

A strong late season winter storm will move into the Great Lakes region Sunday and Monday and bring with it heavy snow, rain, and very strong winds to Northeast Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Langlade, Northern Oconto, Northern Marinette, Florence, and Forest counties from Sunday afternoon until Monday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the same time frame for Menominee (MI), Southern Marinette, Southern Oconto, Menominee (WI), Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties.

Very strong winds out of the northeast on Sunday then north to northwest on Monday will lead to high wave action on the Bay as well as Lake Michigan. This will lead to minor flooding for lakeshore communities. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect from 10:00 AM Sunday until 10:00 PM Monday for Kewaunee, Door, Brown, Southern Oconto, and Southern Marinette counties. The Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Manitowoc county expieres at 11:00 AM Monday.

This high impact storm will bring heavy snow to areas north and west of Green Bay where 6″+ is possible. The heaviest of the snow will fall Sunday morning into Sunday night. Strong winds will also lead to reduced visibility. The heavy snow combined with strong winds to lead to minor tree damage and power outages.

A few flurries will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s by Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will continue to trend upwards Friday and Saturday with highs back into the lower 50s early next weekend.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 5 for the latest information. You can get the forecast as well as alerts anytime by downloading the free Storm Team 5 Weather App in the App Store and Google Play.