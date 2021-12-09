Strong storm system to bring rain and heavy snow late Friday – Saturday

Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory from Friday afternoon until noon Saturday. Snowfall amounts will be in excess of 6″ for areas in the Winter Storm Warning with lower totals to the south. Expect travel to become hazardous late Friday and continuing into early Saturday.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy through the overnight with lows in the 20s. Winds will be light out of the west.

Friday: Most of the daylight hours are expected to be dry under a cloudy sky. Snow showers will arrive from the south by the late afternoon. This could lead to a few slick spots for the evening commute. High temperatures will generally be in the 30s with a northeast wind.

A dynamic storm system will bring heavy accumulating snow to portions of NE Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday morning. The likelihood of the heavy snow exists north and west of the Fox Valley. South and east of that line, the snow will likely mix or change to rain for several hours leading to lower snowfall totals. Colder air will then change any rain over to snow early Saturday morning with a gusty north wind.

Snow totals will be highest northwest of Green Bay where 6″ or more of snowfall is possible. Further south, rain will greatly reduce the potential for accumulating snow. Any small shifts in the track in the system will greatly impact snow amounts, so be sure to stay tuned for further updates!