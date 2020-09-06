Strong storms and lakeshore flooding possible Sunday

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A busy day of weather is expected the next several days and it will begin on this Sunday across Northeast Wisconsin. After a quiet start to the day there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms that develop by the late morning and afternoon. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Northeast Wisconsin under a Slight Risk for severe weather today. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A strong south to southwest wind ahead of a cold front that will produce the rain chances later today will be sustained at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. This will lead to the potential for lakeshore flooding along Green Bay and Lake Michigan. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect until early Monday morning. The high waves along Lake Michigan will bring an increased risk for rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions. A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect for counties along the lakeshore. A Gale Warning is also in effect for Green Bay and Lake Michigan due to strong winds which could produce waves over 10′ on Lake Michigan.





Rain showers will end early this evening with partly cloudy skies the rest of the night. Lows will be in the 50s with 40s to the north.

Labor Day will begin dry, but our next round of rain will move in late in the day. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the middle 60s. A rainy, windy, and chilly stretch of weather settles in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be well below average in the 50s with strong northeast winds. Rain will start to taper by early Thursday.

Rainfall through Thursday could be in excess of 1″-2″ with localized higher totals. Friday should bring a drier day with temperatures still on the cool side in the upper 60s. Another rain chance will enter the forecast by next weekend.

