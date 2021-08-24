Strong storms keep a heavy rain and hail threat into this evening

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Thunderstorm ingredients are in place to bring us more heavy rain Tuesday AM and into Tuesday evening.

We already had a line of storms bring torrential rainfall and hail to central and east/central WI Tuesday midday — especially near Poy Sippi and also into northern Manitowoc counties.

We will be watching a developing cluster of storms moving in from Minnesota that will follow a warm front and bring some rain to our communities. Partly sunny and muggy early on, then a chance for more thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening hours.

Tonight will be a cloudy and muggy night with a low of 70 degrees. A cold front may bring a line of additional thunderstorms overnight. We need to be aware for heavy downpours along with a wind and hail threat with the strongest storms.