The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A Wind Advisory has been issued for east-central Wisconsin until 11:00 PM Monday. Wind gusts through the mid evening could approach 50 mph in these areas. Sporadic power outages and down trees will be possible.

Tonight: A round of showers and thunderstorms across western Wisconsin will try to make it into our part of the state late tonight. These storms are expected to be weakening as they arrive, but a few could produce some gusty winds and heavy rain. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s with a south wind.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly sunny with another round of showers and storms possible during the afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong with strong winds and hail the primary threats. It’ll be another warm day with highs well into the 70s away from the water.

Temperatures will be a touch cooler for the middle of the week under a partly sunny sky. Highs then warm into the low and middle 80s Thursday with a slight chance for thunderstorms. More scattered storms are possible Friday with plenty of warmth and some humidity. On and off rain chances will continue next weekend as highs start to trend cooler.