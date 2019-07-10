Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon

A very warm and humid air-mass has settled in across Northeast Wisconsin on this Wednesday. This will help fuel possible showers and storms this afternoon and early evening across portions of the WFRV viewing area.

As of Wednesday morning the Storm Prediction Center had parts of eastern Wisconsin under a Slight Risk for severe weather. This means that there is the potential for isolated thunderstorms which could be severe. The main concerns with any storms that do develop will be damaging winds, large hail, and very heavy rain. There is also a very small chance for an isolated tornado, but that threat is rather low.

Severe Weather Outlook as of Wednesday morning

Locations near and north of Green Bay will have the best chance for showers and storms this afternoon. The storms are anticipated to develop along and ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. The storms will then move across the bay of Green Bay and Lake Michigan by the early evening.

Behind the front tonight winds will switch more out of the north and bring in cooler and less humid conditions for Thursday.

Stay tuned to Storm Team 5 for the latest forecasts and weather information. Also, be sure to download the free Storm Team 5 weather app which can be found on the App Store and Google Play.