The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been another beautiful and sunny day here across Northeast Wisconsin! High pressure to our southeast has kept us dry all day long. However, an area of low pressure to our northwest continues to move closer to our area this evening, and that will provide increased cloud cover through the dinnertime hours, as well as out next chance for thunderstorms to roll through. Also today, a strong southwesterly wind this afternoon has allowed for warm temps back in the 80s and humidity to return, making conditions ripe for potential severe weather. This puts areas west of Green Bay in a Marginal (Level 1/5) Risk for those stronger storms.

We will stay dry until about midnight, and then thunderstorms will roll through from the northwest and continue until about 7am tomorrow.

After that, we will be mostly dry for tomorrow will partly cloudy skies and a chance for a few passing sprinkles through the late morning and early afternoon hours before high pressure builds back in and we are dry through the weekend.

Now, this area of low pressure providing the storms tonight also has a cold front attached to it which will turn our winds out of the northwest tomorrow, and we will pull in much drier, and more mild temps for the end of this work week. Our high temp tomorrow in Green Bay is expected to be around 73 degrees.

We warm back up with very humid conditions into this weekend.