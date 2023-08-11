The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Warm and humid conditions this afternoon are helping fuel the atmosphere for another round of strong thunderstorms to roll through our area this evening through the early overnight hours. Main threats include hail, damaging winds and downpours. Expect a few isolated storms across the area before that stronger line builds through along the cold front.

Cold front slides through overnight, so Saturday looks very nice with sunshine and temperatures near 80. Remnant moisture could pop up a shower across the area, but otherwise most should stay dry. Overnight mostly clear with temperatures into the upper 50s.

Sunday should be sunny to start but expect increasing cloud coverage throughout the day, with any rain potential holding off until the evening to overnight hours.