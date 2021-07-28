Strong thunderstorms move through Wednesday evening

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of northeast Wisconsin under a Moderate Risk (Level 4/5) threat for severe weather this evening and tonight. Storms that move through the area have the potential to produce damaging winds, torrential rainfall, hail, and an isolated tornado.

Tonight: An active evening and early overnight of weather is expected across northeast Wisconsin. A complex of thunderstorms is forecast to move through the area between 8pm and 2am Thursday from northwest to southeast. Some of these storms will be strong to severe with damaging winds the primary threat. Large hail, torrential rainfall, and an isolated tornado will also be possible.

Thursday: Thursday brings much quieter and comfortable weather to the area. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s with lower humidity. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Friday is looking like a great day with temperatures in the 70s. Another round of scattered showers and storms will be with us to start the weekend before drying out on Sunday as highs cool into the middle 70s. Dry weather will take us through the first few days of next week with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.