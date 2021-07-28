Strong thunderstorms move through Wednesday evening

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of northeast Wisconsin under a Moderate Risk (Level 4/5) threat for severe weather this evening and tonight. Storms that move through the area have the potential to produce damaging winds, torrential rainfall, hail, and an isolated tornado.

Tonight: An active evening and early overnight of weather is expected across northeast Wisconsin. A complex of thunderstorms is forecast to move through the area between 8pm and 2am Thursday from northwest to southeast. Some of these storms will be strong to severe with damaging winds the primary threat. Large hail, torrential rainfall, and an isolated tornado will also be possible.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Thursday: Thursday brings much quieter and comfortable weather to the area. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s with lower humidity. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Friday is looking like a great day with temperatures in the 70s. Another round of scattered showers and storms will be with us to start the weekend before drying out on Sunday as highs cool into the middle 70s. Dry weather will take us through the first few days of next week with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training Camp Report: Packers take field for first time, big day at the podium

Training Camp Report: Rodgers back in town, Cobb too?

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Training Camp Report: Rogers and Packers close to deal, Shareholders Meeting

One on One with Packers Cole Van Lanen ahead of training camp

More Weather