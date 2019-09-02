From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Happy Labor Day everyone! We wrap up this long holiday weekend with similar weather to the previous two days. Clouds will be out again today, but there will be some breaks for rays of sunshine here and there. There is a chance that a couple of our communities may have some darker clouds producing isolated showers, but we’re thinking most areas will be dry!

Temperatures will end up to be a lot like Sunday, topping out in the low to mid 70s. Winds turn to the northeast from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Push play on the video below to track the chance for OVERNIGHT THUNDERSTORMS. (Times are on the bar above.) The window for storms is likely after midnight through early Tuesday morning. Severe weather may occur with the potential for strong wind gusts and hail.FULL FORECAST HERE: https://www.wearegreenbay.com/weather/strong-thunderstorms-possible-into-tuesday/ Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Monday, September 2, 2019

Skies cloud up again tonight ahead of some more thunderstorms. A new system will swing in from the northwest and bring us a chance for strong storms overnight into Tuesday. It’s possible some severe weather within this rain – those risks are hail and gusty winds as it’s possible a bowing line of storms may develop.

There is a severe risk for the thunderstorms late tonight into Tuesday morning.

The main risks are strong, gusty winds and hail within the downpours.

Tuesday, expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms at times during the morning and afternoon. Yes, there may be rain out there as kids head back to school! Other than the rain, winds will be blustery at times from 15 to 30 miles per hour. It will also be a humid day with a high temperature around 80 degrees.

Wednesday will feature much cooler air behind Tuesday’s rain. Sun will emerge with a high of 68 degrees.

Get ready for much cooler temperatures by this weekend! Highs on Saturday and Sunday will ONLY make it to the mid 60s.