Strong thunderstorms Tuesday evening, more storms Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe T-storm Watch for the southern half of the viewing area until 10:00 PM Tuesday.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms this evening will come to an end from west to east. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain the primary threats. We’ll have partly cloudy skies the rest of the night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday: Another warm and humid day is in the forecast on Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms may develop during the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph.

A front moving across the state on Thursday will bring lower humidity to the area under a mostly sunny sky. A stretch of beautiful August weather settles in Friday and will continue into early next week. Highs will range from the middle 70s on Friday to lower 80s next Tuesday.