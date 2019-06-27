Strong to severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening

A complex of showers and thunderstorms moving through western Wisconsin will continue to move eastward through the afternoon. These showers and storms have already been severe across Minnesota this morning posing a threat for damaging wind gusts.

Sunny skies through much of the morning has allowed temperatures to warm quickly into the 80s and humidity levels are beginning to increase across the area as well. This will provide suitable fuel for these thunderstorms to continue to progress eastward into the WFRV viewing area.

The time frame for these storms to move into the area is between 3:00 PM for western counties, between 4:00-6:00 PM for Green Bay and the Fox Valley, and after 6:00 PM for the lakeshore.

Severe Weather Timing

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded portions of central and western Wisconsin to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather with the rest of the area under a Slight Risk. The main hazard along the leading edge of these storms will be the potential of damaging winds in excess of 60 mph.

After the first round of storms move through this evening there are indications more showers and storms could build further to the west. There will be abundant moisture moving northward to pose a threat for very heavy rain and flooding. There is still some uncertainty in where exactly the heaviest rain could fall, so make sure to stay tuned to Local 5 for the latest updates.

