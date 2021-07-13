Strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Other than a small rain chance to the north after midnight, our forecast is looking quiet under a mainly clear sky. Lows will be muggy in the 60s with a light west wind.

Tomorrow: The day will start dry with some sunshine, but by the afternoon we’ll have a few rounds of thunderstorms roll through. Some of the storms have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging winds the primary threat. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most areas south of Hwy. 29 under an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe weather. Storms will arrive from the west after 3pm and should exit by early Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates!





Rain showers will exit early Thursday with clearing skies for the afternoon. The forecast looks fantastic late in the week and through the weekend with highs in the 80s. Warm and muggy weather will likely hold into early next week.