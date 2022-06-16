The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

40 mph wind gusts begin to die down by 6pm this evening, followed by a mainly clear, and still a bit breezy night with a low of 61 degrees.

Tomorrow, humidity continues to drop into the 50s, allowing for a sunny and nicer day, with a high of 80 degrees. Tomorrow will still be a bit breezy with winds out of the West Southwest at 10-25 mph.

Saturday will be another sunny and nice day, with more comfortable and seasonable temperatures reaching a high of around 73 degrees. Some early morning showers arrive for Father’s Day, but those clear up by the afternoon, bringing back the humidity that will last for the early days next week.