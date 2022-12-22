The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the entire WFRV viewing area until Saturday morning. The combination of light snow and very strong winds will lead to considerable blowing and drifting snow Thursday night and through most of Friday. Anyone with travel plans during this time should use extra caution.

Tonight: Snow showers will become more spotty through the evening and overnight. The best chance for any additional accumulation through the night will be east of the Fox Valley. It will be a cold and blustery night as lows dip below zero. Winds will increase out of the west at 15-30 mph which will lead to blowing and drifting snow. Wind chill values early Friday could approach -25°.

Friday: Strong winds approaching 45 to 50 mph will lead to more blowing and drifting snow. Near whiteout conditions will be possible especially in open areas of Wisconsin. Snow showers could impact a few locations as well with minor additional accumulations possible. Highs will be well below average in the single digits to low teens.

It remains breezy with possible blowing snow on Saturday. Christmas Day will be chilly with high temperatures near 10, but it will come with a few breaks of sunshine. Temperatures will gradually moderate next week with highs near 40 possible by Thursday!