Strong winds and rain on Monday

Areas of dense fog will be seen right along the Lake Michigan shoreline tonight where a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 4:00 AM Monday. Visibility in these areas could drop below a quarter of a mile.

Dense Fog Advisory

A strong storm system will move towards Wisconsin early this week which will bring rain and wind to northeast Wisconsin. Rain will become likely by the late morning on Monday with strong east to southeast winds. Those winds could gust over 40 mph especially along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The combination of strong winds and high water levels on Lake Michigan will bring the potential for flooding along roads and parking lots near the shoreline. High waves could also produce erosion along the coast. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect until 10:00 PM Monday.

Lakeshore Flood Advisory

Rain and wind will continue on Tuesday with highs only in the upper 40s. We will dry out the rest of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 40s.