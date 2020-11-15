Strong winds Sunday, another wintry mix chance Monday

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire viewing area until 9:00 PM Sunday. Wind gusts today are expected to be in the 40-50 mph range out of the west making travel difficult for high profile vehicles.

A storm system moving to our northeast today will bring strong winds to the region through the afternoon and early evening. Scattered rain and snow showers will wrap up early this evening under a cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall from the 40s early today into the 30s by the late morning.

Drier weather can be expected tonight with a few breaks in the clouds. Lows will cool into the 20s with a westerly wind.

Another quick moving storm system will bring light rain and snow chances to the area again on Monday. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40 degrees. The sunshine will return for Tuesday with highs on the cool side in the middle 30s. Quiet weather will continue the rest of the week with temperatures warming into the 50s for Thursday. We’ll be watching for another rain chance by next weekend.