Strong winds Sunday, another wintry mix chance Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the entire viewing area until 9:00 PM Sunday. Wind gusts today are expected to be in the 40-50 mph range out of the west making travel difficult for high profile vehicles.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

A storm system moving to our northeast today will bring strong winds to the region through the afternoon and early evening. Scattered rain and snow showers will wrap up early this evening under a cloudy sky. Temperatures will fall from the 40s early today into the 30s by the late morning.

Drier weather can be expected tonight with a few breaks in the clouds. Lows will cool into the 20s with a westerly wind.

Another quick moving storm system will bring light rain and snow chances to the area again on Monday. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40 degrees. The sunshine will return for Tuesday with highs on the cool side in the middle 30s. Quiet weather will continue the rest of the week with temperatures warming into the 50s for Thursday. We’ll be watching for another rain chance by next weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xtra Point High School Football 11/13

Valders senior Gracie Streblow talks fourth and final trip to state meet

Chilton Co-Op's Streblow heads to state for fourth straight year

Genke and Schreiber sign Green Bay, Asman heading to Lipscomb

Freedom's Gabby Johnson signs with St. Thomas

Freedom's Gabby Johnson on signing with St. Thomas

More Weather