Strong winds tonight bring in cooler air

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of low pressure will be racing through the state this evening and tonight eventually bringing with it colder air by Wednesday. As this system moves through, very strong winds out of the west to southwest will develop this evening. These winds could gust upwards of 50 mph for a few locations with lows in the 30s.

A Wind Advisory has been issued until 6:00 AM for most of Northeast Wisconsin for wind gusts 40-50 mph possible.





Our weather will turn much quieter and sunnier on Veterans Day. Temperatures will be near average in the low to middle 30s with a west breeze.

A few more clouds build in Thursday with temperatures around 50 degrees. A light mix of rain or snow is possible Thursday night. As we wrap up the week highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly sunny sky.

Another storm system will bring another round of rain and snow to the area on Saturday. Light snowfall accumulations are possible. Blustery winds on the backside of the system on Sunday will bring another chance for spotty rain showers with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will remain around 40 early next week.

