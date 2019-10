Another windy and rainy day Tuesday. Spotty showers and drizzle will cross through the state from time to time, with breaks in the rain for cloudy skies. The showers will become less numerous for the second half of the day, but we'll keep that rain chance around.

Temperatures will hold steady in the mid and upper 40s throughout the day. The wind will be the focus once again as west/southwest winds pick up from 20 to 30 miles per hour, with some higher wind gusts possible up to 40 miles per hour.