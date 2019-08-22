Struggling to reach the 70s

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Temperatures will begin and end on the cooler side. Patches of clouds will continue to float overhead throughout Thursday which will bring some communities sun, while others more shadows. 40s and 50s on the thermometer to start the day – and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. Northeast winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Underneath a few of those clouds may also be some spotty sprinkles during the day created by a weak upper air disturbance. Any light rain will be few and far between in coverage, so most areas will just be dry!

Tonight, we’ll keep some of those clouds around during the evening and clear out more during the overnight. The lack of clouds will bring another cool night as temps fall back to the 40s and low 50s.

We keep the summer chill in the air for Friday. Temperatures once again will mainly make it into the lower half of the 70s, but there will be more sunshine than today.

A great stretch of weather for the weekend! Mostly sunny for Saturday, and a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday. Temperatures start to warm up again in the mid and upper 70s – and humidity will continue to stay down.

A quick taste of fall weather for the next two days before warmer weather returns this weekend.

More showers and storms will arrive for Monday. Right now, it looks like that chance will be better for the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out at 80 degrees.

Tuesday may feature a stray shower, otherwise partly sunny and 78 degrees.

Mostly sunny again Wednesday, and a seasonal high of 76 degrees.