The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A set of grey days for us as clouds continue across our side of the state. Along with those clouds will be patchy light snow showers or flurries on Wednesday which could lead to a light coating of snow accumulation in some spots. With east winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour, the high temperatures will rise a bit from yesterday with a top temp of 32 degrees. If there are any pops of sunshine, it will come in the late afternoon.

Tonight will bring more clouds, some flurries in isolated spots. Low temperatures fall to 25 degrees with light and variable winds.

A rinse and repeat forecast for Thursday as mostly cloudy skies and spotty flurries continue. The high is back to 32 degrees.