Stubborn clouds continue, scattered showers Wednesday

Plenty of clouds continue across our corner of the state on Tuesday, possibly some sprinkles. Regardless of the lack of full sunshine, our temperatures should still bump into the mid and upper 40s for the afternoon. It will be cooler by Lake Michigan with highs in the upper 30s.

Tonight, we’ll keep it cloudy with a few stray showers up north. Lows fall to 33 degrees.

Tomorrow, a warm front slides by and brings warmer temperatures into the low 50s! Skies will be cloudy again, plus there is a chance for showers. It’s later in the day where most communities see scattered rain showers, but up north, snow showers may bring a light accumulation of snow from 1″ to 3″.

More sun Thursday? Not so much. Mostly cloudy again with a chance for showers down to the south. Highs fall back to average around 44 degrees.

A new system bring another chance for rain or possibly mixed precipitation from Friday night into Saturday.