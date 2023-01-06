From Storm Team 5…

What has been a dreary and cloudy start to our year will finally brighten up by the weekend.

Expect a mostly sunny day with highs near 30 — really a nice January day for Saturday.

Sunday will also feature a nice mix of sun and clouds highs will be a degree or two warmer compared to Saturday.

Sunday evening is shaping up to the a perfect night out at Lambeau Field.

Expect dry conditions with temperatures near 30 for the tailgate, temps fall closer to 27 for kickoff. There will not be much of a wind — a westerly breeze will blow through Lambeau field at 5-10 mph. Wind chills will be near 20.

Go Pack Go!!