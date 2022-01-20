Sub-zero wind chills but plenty of sun

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Plenty of sunshine on Thursday but the bone chilling cold has set in. The coldest periods for the next 48 hours will be in the morning and nighttime hours where wind chills could easily dip down into the double-digits below zero. Plan on afternoon temps in the low to mid teens, and daytime wind chills remaining below zero.

Tonight will be another very cold night with clear skies. Air temperatures with our snow pack and light winds will fall below zero away from the lake, with a projected low around -8 degrees. Up north the low is -12 with slightly higher winds that could generate wind chills approaching -30 degrees! Plan on a few more local Wind Chill Advisories overnight.

Tomorrow will also feature the sunshine, but cold weather continues. The afternoon high is 17 degrees as warmer weather rides in on a breezy SW wind later in the day.