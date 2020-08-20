Summer heat and isolated thunderstorms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The thermometer moving up again Thursday. It will be a breezier and a little muggier with a mix of sunshine and clouds. SW winds from 10 to 25 miles per hour will help bring temps into the mid and upper 80s for the afternoon, even the lakeshore getting to those 80s.

Isolated thunderstorms may form north of Green Bay this evening. The rest of the area only gets partly cloudy skies through the night with mild lows in the middle 60s.

Tomorrow still carries some isolated thunderstorm chances up north. Partly sunny and dry down to the south with highs back above normal in the mid and upper 80s!

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store