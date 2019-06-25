Summer heat locks in

From Storm Team 5…

Get ready for the feel of summer to return! Today starts a long stretch of very mild temperatures moving into Wisconsin, and this afternoon you can expect highs in the low and mid 80s with MOSTLY SUNNY skies. It won’t be all that humid, but you still may feel that touch of mugginess in the air. West southwest winds will be a little bit breezy from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

IN THE AFTERNOON/EVENING we’ll be watching for puffy clouds to give way to a chance for some isolated thunderstorms. If the thunderstorms come about, they could produce heavy downpours, some hail, or gusty winds.

Tonight, any thunderstorm chance will fade away leaving mostly clear skies to carry us through the overnight hours. Temps will drop to 62 degrees for the low.

Tomorrow should be a nice day again. More sunshine will come about with a high of 84 degrees in the afternoon.

More rain chances return Thursday. Expect humid weather returning with a high of 85 degrees, plus the opportunity for scattered thunderstorms later in the day.

Friday, more thunderstorms will be possible. Humid air stick around with an afternoon temperature around 84.

Partly sunny is how we call it on Saturday. It will stay muggy with increasing temperatures to 87 degrees for a high.

Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds will take us into the afternoon with a high of 82.