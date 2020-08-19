Summer heat starts to build back in

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The forecast now revolving on pesky, small rain chances and summer heat returning to Wisconsin. Wednesday will have stray light showers up north to start the day. The rest of the area will have low clouds in the morning, with arriving sunshine in the afternoon. SW winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour brings slightly warmer air back, with low 80s for highs. Cooler by the lake in the mid 70s.

Tonight, clear to partly cloudy skies and another isolated rain chances far to the north. As southwest winds remain and the added cloud cover moves in, lows only get to 64 degrees overnight.

Tomorrow brings sunshine mixing with clouds for most of the area. Yet another clip of energy in the atmosphere could bring spotty showers or thunderstorms only in the northern part of the viewing area. It will be breezier with a high of 85 degrees.

