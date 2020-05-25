Summer like heat and humidity for Memorial Day

The latest northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

We all are noticing a return of humidity out there! You feel it more into Monday as dew points rise into the low/mid 60s. You could catch a glimpse of morning fog for your Memorial Day but those clouds will clear out a bit for a mix of clouds and sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. We’ll also have to keep an eye out for some hit/miss storms Monday afternoon, some of which could bring some heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds.

Partly cloudy tonight with mild lows only falling to 63 degrees. The small chance for thunderstorms returns tonight, but it appears the highest chance will be west and north of Green Bay.

A mainly dry day for Memorial Day. Warm and muggy conditions persist, but it will be a little warmer in the lower and middle 80s! It’s during the afternoon where more spotty thunderstorms may happen – which could produce hail, gusty winds, and downpours.