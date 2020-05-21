Summer warmth and storm chances this weekend

Forecast for Northeast Wisconsin from Storm Team 5…

Great weather expected this evening with a gradual increase in clouds cover. Lows tonight will be in the low to middle 50s with a light east wind.

Patchy areas of fog are possible especially near Lake Michigan early Friday morning. Otherwise, the day will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. An isolated late day shower can’t be ruled out mainly west of Green Bay and the Fox Valley.

Unfortunately, the Memorial Day weekend will not be completely dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a late day shower or storm. Highs will generally be in the lower 70s away from the water. We could see a bit more sunshine on Sunday, but a spotty shower or storm still can’t be ruled out. It will be noticeably warmer on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s with higher humidity levels. A similar forecast is then anticipated for Memorial Day. Scattered showers and storms will be in the forecast with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A weak front moving through the state of Wisconsin on Memorial Day will bring highs in the mid to upper 70s to the area on Tuesday with a few showers in the region. We should dry out for one day Wednesday with highs remaining above average in the upper 70s before another chance for rain enters the forecast next Wednesday.

